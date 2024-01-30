Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 1,301.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 313,657 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 325.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

DRTS stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $218.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

