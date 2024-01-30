Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 107,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

