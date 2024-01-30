Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

