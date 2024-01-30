Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s 5th Largest Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78.
A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
