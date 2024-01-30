Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

