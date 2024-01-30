Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,501 shares of the software’s stock after selling 32,642 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.82% of Altair Engineering worth $41,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.22, a PEG ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.47. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $250,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,766 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

