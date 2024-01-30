Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Update

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of ALTR opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -415.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $1,038,312.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 600 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $42,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,766 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,384 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
