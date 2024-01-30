AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 402,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 50.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Price Performance

ALTI stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Analysts expect that AlTi Global will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

