Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altigen Communications Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.43. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.