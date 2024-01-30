Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 8.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $161.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

