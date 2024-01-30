Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Nvwm LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

