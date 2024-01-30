AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AMC Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

