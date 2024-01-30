Amdocs (DOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Amdocs to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

