Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487,921 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.62% of Ameresco worth $32,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 20,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,930,134.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

