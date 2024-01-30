American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.94 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

