American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

