American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.75.

AXP stock opened at $200.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

