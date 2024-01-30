American Express (NYSE:AXP) vs. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Financial Review

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenidge Generation and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 5 7 9 0 2.19

Valuation and Earnings

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 391.40%. American Express has a consensus target price of $185.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.52%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than American Express.

This table compares Greenidge Generation and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.33 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.11 American Express $60.52 billion 2.42 $8.37 billion $11.21 17.92

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% American Express 13.84% 31.01% 3.38%

Volatility and Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Express beats Greenidge Generation on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

