American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.67.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

