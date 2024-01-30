American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,453 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.26% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.7 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

