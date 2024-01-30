American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of American International Group worth $39,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $73,040,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $80,676,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,857,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.