American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,848 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $30,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

