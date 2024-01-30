American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of AMLI opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. American Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,664,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after buying an additional 1,168,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter valued at $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 256.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 479,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

