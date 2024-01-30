American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

AOUT stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.64 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Outdoor Brands

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 3,378 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,267.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,065,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Further Reading

