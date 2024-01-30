American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. American Software has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $397.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Report on American Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Software by 323.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Software by 190.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 150.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Software

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.