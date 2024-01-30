Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 361.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,643,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

