Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.
Amsc Asa Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASCJF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Amsc Asa has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
About Amsc Asa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amsc Asa
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for Amsc Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsc Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.