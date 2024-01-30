Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Amsc Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASCJF opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Amsc Asa has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

About Amsc Asa

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

