Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of AMLX opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -789.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

