Analysts Issue Forecasts for Concentrix Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Concentrix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s current full-year earnings is $12.37 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNXC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Concentrix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Concentrix by 51.5% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,924,000 after acquiring an additional 849,567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concentrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

