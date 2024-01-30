Analysts Issue Forecasts for EuroDry Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EuroDry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

EuroDry Price Performance

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 14.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 22.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.