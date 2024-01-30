Analysts Set Expectations for GoGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 26th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
GoGold Resources Stock Up 15.7 %
TSE:GGD opened at C$1.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$482.48 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.03.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
