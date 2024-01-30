Analysts Set Expectations for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.57 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTLK. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.37.

OTLK stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.22.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 731,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 475,477 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

