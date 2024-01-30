Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION):

1/23/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point.

1/5/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

1/3/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/2/2024 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ZION stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $221,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

