AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANAB. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 574,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 34.0% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 973,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 246,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 197,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 894,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $633.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.31. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 988.11% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,872.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,482 shares of company stock valued at $265,512. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

