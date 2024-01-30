AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Up 18.5% in January

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

