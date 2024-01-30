Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,900 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 606,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 397.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

Featured Stories

