ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,332,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 6,836,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,332.8 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

