ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,332,800 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 6,836,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,332.8 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $15.07.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
