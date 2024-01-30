Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of APMSF stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

