Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

