Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Medical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

