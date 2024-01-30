Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.
Apollo Medical Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ AMEH opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
