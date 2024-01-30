Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.49. Appian has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. The business had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $26,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,611,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock worth $112,421,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 40.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Appian by 144.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

