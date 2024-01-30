Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

