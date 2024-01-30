AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppTech Payments by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000.

NASDAQ:APCX opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative return on equity of 305.67% and a negative net margin of 4,221.87%.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

