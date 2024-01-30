Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 203,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 95,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.46% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

