AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 236,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.36.

AquaBounty Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.34. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 1,063.38%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

