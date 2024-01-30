Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

