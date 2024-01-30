Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.89). Approximately 159,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 102,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.94).

Argentex Group Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.17.

Get Argentex Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Argentex Group news, insider Nigel Railton bought 61,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,968.90 ($63,525.17). In other news, insider Nigel Railton acquired 61,690 shares of Argentex Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £49,968.90 ($63,525.17). Also, insider James Ormonde acquired 64,935 shares of Argentex Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($63,564.65). Company insiders own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange execution and advisory services worldwide. It offers spot, forward, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking, online, and API channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.