Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 733 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,412.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

On Friday, December 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total value of $4,754,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00.

ANET opened at $269.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.32 and a 1 year high of $270.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.17.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

