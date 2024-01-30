Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.15% of Arrow Financial worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $464.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Colin L. Read acquired 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,847.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,661 shares of company stock worth $132,193. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

