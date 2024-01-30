Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 816,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,991 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 756,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 438,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Featured Articles

