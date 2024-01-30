Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 816,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,991 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 756,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 438,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

