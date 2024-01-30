Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Arrowroot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.60.
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.
